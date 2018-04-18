With USOC in turmoil, athletes testify about sex-abuse cases - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

With USOC in turmoil, athletes testify about sex-abuse cases

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

The question sex-abuse victim Craig Maurizi would like to ask to leaders at the U.S. Olympic Committee is simple and searing: "How can you sleep at night?"

Every bit as perplexing: How to make sure this doesn't happen again?

The figure skater was one of four Olympic-sports athletes who testified to a Senate subcommittee Wednesday about abuse they suffered while training and competing under the purview of the USOC and the national sports organizations that controlled their Olympic dreams.

Their gut-wrenching testimony provided yet another reminder of the way leaders at the USOC, US Figure Skating, USA Gymnastics and other sports organizations failed to protect them.

At a USOC board meeting held later in the day, acting CEO Susanne Lyons outlined a six-part "Athlete Action Safety Plan" the federation is developing as a response to the abuse cases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

