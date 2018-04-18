Zinke signs order to expand recreational opportunities - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Zinke signs order to expand recreational opportunities

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has ordered his agency to expand recreational opportunities on public lands and waterways.

An order signed Wednesday directs the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies to develop plans within 90 days that focus on expanding recreational opportunities. The order also directs bureau heads to designate a full-time employee to oversee recreation.

Zinke said the order follows through on his oft-stated goal to "refocus on Interior's long-standing but recently forgotten recreation mission."

Americans are fortunate to have "amazing public lands and waters to carry out our tradition of outdoor recreation," Zinke said. But he said the Interior Department must continue to create opportunities to increase access.

Zinke named senior adviser Rick May to oversee recreational policy across the department.

The order follows one Zinke signed in September to expand hunting and fishing on federal lands. He said it would improve wildlife management and conservation.

Environmentalists dismissed the hunting directive as "a do-nothing order," noting that the public already has the right to hunt and fish on federal lands. States have primary authority to regulate hunting and fishing in those areas.

Outdoor-recreation groups hailed the latest directive, saying it recognizes the importance of outdoor recreation for the U.S. economy, particularly in rural areas, and for the physical and mental health of all Americans.

"Outdoor recreation is an economic engine" that produces 2 percent of the U.S economy and is growing at a faster rate than the economy as a whole, said Frank Hugelmeyer, vice chairman of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, an industry group.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Largest maker of bump stocks will stop accepting orders

    Largest maker of bump stocks will stop accepting orders

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-04-18 18:21:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:38:16 GMT
    Slide Fire, the maker of bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously, is shutting down its business.More >>
    Slide Fire, the maker of bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously, is shutting down its business.More >>

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:44:52 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.More >>
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.More >>

  • In-flight explosion creates pressure for engine inspections

    In-flight explosion creates pressure for engine inspections

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:01:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:44:33 GMT
    (Amanda Bourman via AP). The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.(Amanda Bourman via AP). The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

    The pilots of the flight with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing, as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.

    More >>

    The pilots of the flight with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing, as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly