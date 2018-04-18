US sorghum growers fear China tariffs could cost them dearly - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US sorghum growers fear China tariffs could cost them dearly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - American sorghum farmers fear they will lose their largest export market if China follows through with a tariff on their crop.

China imposed preliminary anti-dumping tariffs of 178.6 percent on U.S. sorghum this week as part of its ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods to counteract what he says are that country's unfair trade policies.

Sorghum farmers like Don Bloss in southeast Nebraska are caught in the crossfire. Bloss says the tariff news isn't enough for him to change what he plants this year, but farmers will have to adjust if the tariff is enacted.

Last year, Chinese buyers purchased more than 90 percent of the 245 million bushels of sorghum America exported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Student from Zambia fights to compete in US poetry contest

    Student from Zambia fights to compete in US poetry contest

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-04-18 16:11:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:46:01 GMT
    A federal judge will hear arguments in the case of an immigrant high school poet who is suing to compete in a government-funded national poetry competition.More >>
    A federal judge will hear arguments in the case of an immigrant high school poet who is suing to compete in a government-funded national poetry competition.More >>

  • Missouri governor banks on public backing in not resigning

    Missouri governor banks on public backing in not resigning

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-04-18 21:55:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:45:59 GMT
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defying calls to resign from top Republican lawmakers in his own party and instead banking on support of regular Republican voters enamored by his populist campaign.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defying calls to resign from top Republican lawmakers in his own party and instead banking on support of regular Republican voters enamored by his populist campaign.More >>

  • Snowmelt floods roads, fields in much of northern Montana

    Snowmelt floods roads, fields in much of northern Montana

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:41:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:45:40 GMT
    (Ryan Welch/Havre Daily News via AP). Ben Miller looks at the sand bags around the house he owns as water runs over South Main Street in Harlem, Mont., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The sand bags, all 235 of them, go around the house he rents to Jeff Werk w...(Ryan Welch/Havre Daily News via AP). Ben Miller looks at the sand bags around the house he owns as water runs over South Main Street in Harlem, Mont., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The sand bags, all 235 of them, go around the house he rents to Jeff Werk w...
    Snowmelt is washing out roads, flooding fields and spilling rivers and streams over their banks in much of northern Montana.More >>
    Snowmelt is washing out roads, flooding fields and spilling rivers and streams over their banks in much of northern Montana.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly