Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk happening Saturday

The 6th annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer walk is scheduled for Saturday, April 21 at the LSU softball complex at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge. Geaux Teal is an organization working to raise awareness about ovarian cancer and teach women of all ages about the signs and symptoms of the disease.

GEAUX TEAL OVARIAN CANCER WALK

Saturday, April 21

8:00 a.m. – Registration and packet pickup

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Walk and post-walk party

Tiger Park

Registration wraps Wednesday, April 18 at midnight, but you can still register on the day of the walk. So far, almost 900 people from 47 different states have signed up for the walk.

REGISTRATION

Pre-registration: $30 (ends at midnight on April 18)

Registration: $35 (race day)

Money raised will go directly to impact women in need and to fund ovarian cancer research.

The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk was started by LSU softball coach, Beth Torina, in honor of her mother, who successfully beat ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death among women and affects more than 40,000 families every year.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.