CDC promotes 'National Transgender HIV Testing Day'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging transgender people to get tested for HIV. National Transgender HIV Testing Day is observed each year on April 18. The observance is organized by the Center of Excellence for Transgender Health.

TRANSGENDER

Transgender is a term for people whose gender identity or expression is different from their sex assigned at birth. Gender identity refers to a person’s internal understanding of their own gender. Gender expression describes a person’s outward presentation of their gender (for example, how they dress). Transgender women describes people who were assigned the male sex at birth but identify as women. Transgender men describes people who were assigned the female sex at birth but identify as men. (Source: CDC)

In the United States, an estimated 1.4 million adults identify as transgender.

HIGH RISK FOR HIV (Source: CDC)

Transgender women

Transgender women of color, especially black/African American and Hispanic/Latina women

The CDC says there is a gap in research on HIV and transgender men. Few studies have gathered common cases of HIV data for transgender men.

RELATED: HIV & AIDS awareness Day

HIV/AIDS PREVENTION & AWARENESS

Get tested

Be informed and encourage others to do the same

Call the Louisiana Statewide HIV/AIDs info line: 1-800-992-4379

RELATED: Healthy BR identifies HIV as one of city's top health priorities

There are several facilities and services available in the Baton Rouge area for anyone with questions about HIV/AIDS or in need of testing.

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (LDH)

The STD/HIV Program's (SHP) Services Unit provides a variety of patient care services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, such as primary medical care, medications, dental services, assistance with transportation, rent and utilities, child care, supplemental food items, and other needed support services.

The Services Program is primarily funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the State of Louisiana.

PROGRAMS

Louisiana Health Access Program (LA HAP)

Health Insurance Program (HIP)

HIV Direct Services (such as Case Management)

Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS (HOPWA)

There are several facilities and services available in Baton Rouge for anyone with questions about HIV/AIDS or in need of testing.

HIV/AIDS ALLIANCE FOR REGION TWO (HAART)

HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two (HAART) offers care for people living with HIV AIDS including housing, primary care, medications, case management, and an array of supportive services.

HAART provides HIV prevention and education as well as free testing to the Baton Rouge area.

HAART HIV TESTING

4560 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge

No appointment required

HIV testing is free

225-927-1269

HAART TESTING HOURS

Monday thru Thursday

noon to 4 p.m.

noon to 4 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to noon

BATON ROUGE AIDS SOCIETY (BRASS)

The Baton Rouge AIDS Society (BRASS) serves as a testing and training provider with special emphasis on the Greater Baton Rouge area. It offers avenues to foster ethical, personal, social-emotional and intellectual development. The organization believes those qualities are essential to making appropriate choices that will ultimately decrease the spread of HIV/AIDS and other STDs, as well as increase civic responsibility.

BRASS services a number of communities in the metro area.

BATON ROUGE AIDS SOCIETY (BRASS)

Baton Rouge

Port Allen

Clinton

Jackson

Gonzales

Plaquemine

New Roads

St. Francisville

Donaldsonville

White Castle

Prairieville

St. Gabriel

Geismer

Darrow

Carville

Sunshine

For more information, or to make an appointment to get tested, call 225-923-AIDS (2437).

FAMILY SERVICE OF GREATER BATON ROUGE

The Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge offers an HIV/AIDS Care Coordination and Women & Children’s Program. They are committed to assisting HIV/AIDS clients in accessing services and programs to further their well - being.

Care Coordination includes linking positive men and women to health care and psycho-social assistance, to appropriate levels of medical and support services, as well as housing, living, transportation expenses. Family services include case management, support groups, counseling, health/treatment education, transportation, child care, financial assistance toward rent, mortgage, utilities, medication, eye and dental care.

HIV CARE COORDINATION

4727 Revere Avenue

Baton Rouge

225-927-9810

PARISHES SUPPORTED

East Baton Rouge

Livingston

West Baton Rouge

Iberville

Ascension

Point Coupee

East & West Feliciana

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA-GREATER BATON ROUGE

Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge provides access to medical care for people who have HIV/AIDS. The organization also supports people in care to encourage medical compliance and to slow their disease progression.

There are several supportive services available through Volunteers of America, including affordable housing to help HIV/AIDS patients maintain their quality of life. Services are currently available to individuals throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

CONTACT

1755 Wooddale Boulevard

Baton Rouge

225-925-2372

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.