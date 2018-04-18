Confederate flag-bearing trucks park outside Michigan school - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Confederate flag-bearing trucks park outside Michigan school

AUBURN, Mich. (AP) - Pickup trucks bearing Confederate flags have been parking across from a high school in central Michigan, leading some students to counter-protest against racism and bigotry.

The Bay City Times reports that the pickup trucks have been parked Tuesday and Wednesday near Bay City Western in Auburn, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. It says school officials confirmed that many of those with Confederate flags aren't students at the school.

Student Cameron Myers waved a Confederate flag Wednesday, saying one was taken off his vehicle last week on school property.

Other students from the mostly white school held a counter-demonstration on Wednesday. They waved rainbow flags in support of LGBTQ rights and signs that read "Hate Not Heritage" and "Black Lives Matter."

Student Kendrix Szilagyi says the Confederate flags are "making some of the students and people feel uncomfortable and unwelcome."

Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham said deputies are monitoring the situation in case violence erupts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

