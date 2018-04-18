Fed survey finds worries about higher tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fed survey finds worries about higher tariffs

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Reserve's latest survey of economic conditions around the country finds growing concern among businesses about the adverse impact higher tariffs could have on their firms and the overall economy.

The Fed reports that the economic outlook remains positive with growth continuing at a moderate pace in the central bank's 12 regions. But the report also says various industries from manufacturing to farming and transportation are worried about possible penalty tariffs on China and also on imports of steel and aluminum.

The report says there were widespread reports that steel prices were already rising, "sometimces dramatically."

The report, known as the beige book, will be considered by Fed officials when they next meet on May 1-2 to discuss interest rates. The Fed last boosted rates in March.

