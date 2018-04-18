Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Hard Rock will open its Atlantic City casino resort on June 28.
Jim Allen, the global entertainment and hospitality company's CEO, made the announcement Wednesday at Hard Rock's Times Square restaurant.
The former Trump Taj Mahal casino is being rebranded as a Hard Rock property. Guests will drive past a massive electric guitar at its entrance, and will even be given their own electric guitars to play in their hotel rooms.
It is one of two shuttered Atlantic City casinos due to reopen this summer, along with the former Revel casino, newly named the Ocean Resort Casino.
Together, the resorts are intended to restore some of the business and luster Atlantic City lost since 2014, when five of its 12 casinos went out of business, even as some worry that expanding a market that has regained stability as a smaller entity could lead to the same problems that forced the business contraction.
Among the musical acts that Allen said will play at the casino were Third Eye Blind, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Stone Temple Pilots and Counting Crows, along with Chris Young, Frankie Valli, Toby Keith, Steely Dan and Kid Rock.
The company, owned by the Seminole Indian tribe of Florida, is pumping $500 million into the resort.
It has promised to offer over 200 nights of live music in its first year, and will display part of the world's largest collection of music memorabilia, including outfits worn by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and an autographed guitar from Jon Bon Jovi.
Hard Rock is staking its future in Atlantic City on the bones of a building built by President Donald Trump, who was a real estate developer and casino owner in 1990.
Fellow billionaire Carl Icahn bought the casino out of bankruptcy in 2016. He shut it down months later, after failing to reach a contract with the city's largest casino workers' union, putting nearly 3,000 people out of work.
Hard Rock bought it from Icahn in March 2017 for $50 million, and planned to invest 10 times that amount on a complete remake. First on the agenda was dismantling the ubiquitous domes and minarets of the Indian-themed casino that Trump loved.
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."More >>
The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."More >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.More >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.More >>
Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags.More >>
Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags.More >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>