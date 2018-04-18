Arkansas judge again demonstrates against death penalty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge prohibited from hearing execution cases has again demonstrated against the death penalty outside the governor's mansion, lying down on a cot in a scene identical to the protest that prompted his disqualification last year.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday night participated in a vigil held by death penalty opponents to mark the one-year anniversary of Arkansas putting four inmates to death. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that when asked why he participated in the protest, Griffen said "we are still killing."
The state Supreme Court prohibited Griffen from hearing death penalty related cases last year after the judge participated in an identical demonstration. Griffen is suing the high court's justices over the disqualification, saying it violated his constitutional rights.
