Eni investing 7 billion euros in Italy over 4 years - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Eni investing 7 billion euros in Italy over 4 years

MILAN (AP) - Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi says that the oil giant will invest 7 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in activities in its home country of Italy over the next four years.

Descalzi told investors Wednesday that the investments will include 1 billion euros into efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. That includes converting decommissioned terrain belonging to Eni totaling some 3 million hectares, mostly in southern Italy, to solar energy fields.

The CEO also underlined Eni's conversion of refineries in Venice and Gela into "green refineries" transforming waste into biodiesel, with a target of 1 million tons of biodiesel annually by 2021.

Eni said that oil and gas production increased by 4 percent in the first quarter of 2018, from 1.795 million barrels of gas and oil equivalent in the same period last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona teachers weighing whether to walk out in protest

    Arizona teachers weighing whether to walk out in protest

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-04-18 06:41:22 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:44:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11 2018 file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in Phoenix. Arizona teachers began to vote Tuesday, April 17 on whether to walk off th...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11 2018 file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in Phoenix. Arizona teachers began to vote Tuesday, April 17 on whether to walk off th...
    Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation and they're weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks of growing protests.More >>
    Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation and they're weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks of growing protests.More >>

  • George and Barbara Bush, a 'storybook' 73-year marriage

    George and Barbara Bush, a 'storybook' 73-year marriage

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:42:46 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:43:06 GMT
    ( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at an awards ...( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at an awards ...
    Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship was a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable.".More >>
    Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship was a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable.".More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Trump campaign rebukes Indiana candidate signs

    APNewsBreak: Trump campaign rebukes Indiana candidate signs

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:02:55 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:37:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). A sign promoting the campaign of GOP Senate candidate Todd Rokita is shown along a state highway in Brownsburg, Ind., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Donald Trump's re-election campaign has issued a rebuke to Rokita, ordering the Re...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). A sign promoting the campaign of GOP Senate candidate Todd Rokita is shown along a state highway in Brownsburg, Ind., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Donald Trump's re-election campaign has issued a rebuke to Rokita, ordering the Re...
    Donald Trump's re-election campaign is demanding that Rep. Todd Rokita take down yard signs giving the false impression the president endorsed the Indiana Republican's Senate bid.More >>
    Donald Trump's re-election campaign is demanding that Rep. Todd Rokita take down yard signs giving the false impression the president endorsed the Indiana Republican's Senate bid.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly