The Latest: Trump prefers bilateral trade deal with Japan

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (all times local):
7:10 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he would prefer a bilateral trade deal with Japan instead of rejoining an 11-nation Pacific Rim trade pact.
But Trump says if he's offered "a deal we can't refuse," he would be willing to re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Trump said Wednesday during a joint news conference in Florida with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that if he could reach a new trade deal with Japan he would discuss removing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
But he says the U.S. is still dealing with a massive trade deficit with Japan.
Abe says Japan's position is that the TPP is best for the nations involved, but the U.S. has said it wants a bilateral trade deal.
___
6:45 p.m.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country's steel and aluminum supplies "would not exert any negative influence" on the security of the United States.
Abe says in a joint news conference with President Donald Trump that the quality of Japan's steel and aluminum products is high and would be difficult to replace.
Japan has pushed for the U.S. to exempt the country from recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Trump says at the end of two days of meeting with Abe at his Florida estate that the tariffs have gotten the U.S. "to the bargaining table with many nations" and in many cases foreign countries are paying the tariffs to the U.S.
__
6:40 p.m.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says there should be "no reward" given to North Korea just because the reclusive country is responding to dialogue over its development of nuclear weapons.
Abe said Wednesday during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump in Florida that "maximum pressure should be maintained."
Turning to trade, Abe says the two leaders have agreed to start talks for "free, fair and reciprocal trade deals." He says the two leaders discussed the economy candidly.
Abe and Trump are wrapping up two days of meetings at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate.
___
6:35 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he has agreed to intensify discussions with Japan on trade and investment issues.
And he says he's asking the U.S. Trade Representative to take the lead.
Trump said Wednesday during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he's pushing to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries and remove barriers to U.S. exports.
He says, "We're committed to pursuing a bilateral trading relationship that benefits both of our great countries."
Japanese officials had hoped Abe would be able to convince Trump to exempt Japan from recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs. Japan would also like the U.S. to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
But Trump prefers bilateral trade agreements to multicountry deals.
Still, Trump says it's been an "extremely productive" two days.
___
6:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump is pledging to help free Japanese citizens abducted and held captive by North Korea.
Trump said Wednesday that he made "a promise" to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to help return the captives believed held by the regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un.
Trump, standing with Abe at a summit in Florida, says he knows that the abductees were "one of the truly most important things on Shinzo's mind."
The president says he wants "to see these families reunited as soon as possible."
Pyongyang has acknowledged abducting 13 Japanese, while Tokyo maintains North Korea abducted at least 17 in the 1970s and 1980s to train agents in Japanese language and culture to spy on South Korea.
___
3:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he's seeking "free, fair and reciprocal" trade in his discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Trump said Wednesday during their second day of meetings at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that Japan is ordering large numbers of airplanes from U.S. companies that will "help with the process of equalization" of trade.
The president says he's seeking to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan and hopes the two countries can move toward "reciprocal" trade.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump and Abe made time for a round of golf.
___
8:55 a.m.
President Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe are making time for a round of golf during their Mar-a-Lago summit.
The leaders arrived at Trump International Golf Club, a Trump-owned course, in West Palm Beach early Wednesday morning.
Trump and Abe are both avid golfers and played last year at another Trump course, in Jupiter, Florida.
They also partook in a round of "golf diplomacy" at the Kasumi Country Club when Trump visited Japan last year.
During that round, Abe at one point fell backward into a bunker. He quickly recovered and Trump didn't appear to see the fall.
___
12:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump is seeking to reassure Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of their close alliance ahead of Trump's planned talks with North Korea.
The two-day Trump-Abe summit is playing out amid growing tensions over trade and North Korea.
Officials signal Trump is open to considering exempting Japan from new steel and aluminum tariffs that Abe opposes.
Trump also gave Abe a win on Tuesday, pledging to raise the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, a top Japanese priority, in his meeting with Kim.
But Trump later suggested there was one area where he and Abe would have to agree to disagree: the Trans-Pacific trade partnership, which Trump pulled the U.S. out of days after his inauguration, but has recently said he might be open to re-joining.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Slide Fire, the maker of bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously, is shutting down its business.More >>
Slide Fire, the maker of bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously, is shutting down its business.More >>
The pilots of the flight with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing, as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.More >>
The pilots of the flight with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing, as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.More >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>