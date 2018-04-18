UK inflation in surprise fall, raises doubts over rate hike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK inflation in surprise fall, raises doubts over rate hike

LONDON (AP) - Official figures show that inflation in Britain unexpectedly fell in March, a development that is likely to raise questions in financial markets as to whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates again this month.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices rose by 2.5 percent in the year to March, down from 2.7 percent the month before.

The decline was unexpected - most economists were predicting an unchanged rate.

The agency said the biggest drag on inflation came from prices for clothing and footwear rising by less than they did a year ago.

With inflation above the bank's 2 percent target, policymakers had prepared investors for another quarter point rate hike, which would take the main rate to 0.75 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mudslide survivors find hope in recovered belongings

    Mudslide survivors find hope in recovered belongings

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:50:53 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-04-18 09:34:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>

  • Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos

    Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-04-18 09:33:28 GMT
    (ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...(ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    More >>

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    More >>

  • Bill Cosby's graphic testimony could undercut his defense

    Bill Cosby's graphic testimony could undercut his defense

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-04-18 09:31:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly