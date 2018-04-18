Presidents, first ladies praise Barbara Bush's dedication

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at an awards ...

By MICHAEL GRACZYK and TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Presidents, first ladies and many others who knew Barbara Bush are praising her devotion to the nation, her family and literacy.

President Donald Trump said among Mrs. Bush's greatest achievements "was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection."

He said, "She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well."

Former President Barack Obama said Mrs. Bush lived her life "as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling."

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Mrs. Bush died Tuesday at age 92. She had decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on "comfort care" at home in Houston.

