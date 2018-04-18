Japan fiscal year trade surplus with US up nearly 6 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan fiscal year trade surplus with US up nearly 6 percent

TOKYO (AP) - Japan has reported that its trade surplus with the U.S. grew nearly 6 percent in the fiscal year through March.

The trade figures were released Wednesday as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in the U.S. for meetings with President Donald Trump, who has complained repeatedly about the trade imbalance with Japan.

The Finance Ministry said the trade surplus with the U.S. totaled 6.999 trillion yen ($65 billion), marking the first increase in two years, as growing exports of cars and other machinery offset rising imports of gas, coal and other major products.

The two leaders were expected to discuss whether the U.S. might rejoin a pan-Pacific trade pact that Trump withdrew from shortly after taking office.

The report said Japan's overall trade surplus was nearly 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion).

