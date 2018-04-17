Melania Trump to take Japan's first lady to historic mansion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Melania Trump to take Japan's first lady to historic mansion

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - First lady Melania Trump will be taking her Japanese counterpart from one Palm Beach mansion to another.

The first lady is scheduled Wednesday to take Akie Abe to Whitehall, a Gilded Age mansion a few miles north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. President Trump is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago this week.

Oil and railroad magnate Henry Flagler built Whitehall at the turn of the 20th century as a wedding present for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler. The 75-room, 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square meter) mansion served as the couple's winter retreat starting in 1902. Henry Flagler died in 1913 after he fell down one of Whitehall's marble stairways

During their husbands' Florida meeting last year, Melania Trump took Akie Abe to a Japanese garden.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Melania Trump to take Japan's first lady to historic mansion

    Melania Trump to take Japan's first lady to historic mansion

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:21:19 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:26:28 GMT
    First lady Melania Trump will be taking her Japanese counterpart from one Palm Beach mansion to another.More >>
    First lady Melania Trump will be taking her Japanese counterpart from one Palm Beach mansion to another.More >>

  • Former Minnesota FBI agent cites racism in explaining leak

    Former Minnesota FBI agent cites racism in explaining leak

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-04-17 18:54:28 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:26:27 GMT
    The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    A former Minnesota FBI counterterrorism agent who was caught in a Justice Department crackdown has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to an online media organization.

    More >>

    A former Minnesota FBI counterterrorism agent who was caught in a Justice Department crackdown has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to an online media organization.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Funeral arrangements set for Barbara Bush

    The Latest: Funeral arrangements set for Barbara Bush

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-18 01:41:24 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:26:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1998, file photo, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are shown during a morning beachfront news conference in Gulf Stream, Fla. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1998, file photo, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are shown during a morning beachfront news conference in Gulf Stream, Fla. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018...
    Former President Lyndon Johnson's daughter, Lynda Johnson Robb, says she smiles when she thinks of Barbara Bush, saying her candor was always refreshing and her grace was endless.More >>
    Former President Lyndon Johnson's daughter, Lynda Johnson Robb, says she smiles when she thinks of Barbara Bush, saying her candor was always refreshing and her grace was endless.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly