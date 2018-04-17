TaskRabbit offline after security breach - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

TaskRabbit offline after security breach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - TaskRabbit says it's investigating a cybersecurity incident that has caused it to shut down its online on-demand services platform.

The Ikea-owned service has been offline since Monday and showed no signs of restarting Tuesday. A notice sent to users advises them to change their passwords if they use the same password on other sites.

TaskRabbit is an online platform for people to hire someone to help them move, clean up the house, mount a TV or assemble furniture. Furniture seller Ikea bought the San Francisco-based firm last year.

The company says it's working with law enforcement and an outside security firm to find out what happened. It says it will compensate users who were scheduled to perform a task on Monday but were unable to because the app was down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

