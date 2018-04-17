Kudlow says Haley 'got ahead of the curve' on sanctions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kudlow says Haley 'got ahead of the curve' on sanctions

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser says U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said new sanctions against Russia were imminent.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters Tuesday during a briefing in Florida that there "might have been some momentary confusion" about the issue.

Haley said during an appearance on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program. She said Mnuchin would be announcing them Monday, "if he hasn't already."

But Monday came and went without an announcement.

Kudlow says additional sanctions are under consideration but have not been implemented yet.

    •   
