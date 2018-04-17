Trump energy adviser, fossil fuel champion, resigning

WASHINGTON (AP) - A top White House adviser for energy and environmental policy is resigning.

Michael Catanzaro will be returning to CGCN Group, the law and lobbying firm where he previously worked.

Catanzaro had headed domestic energy issues for the White House National Economic Council.

He had been a leading figure in President Donald Trump's aggressive deregulatory and pro-fossil-fuel agenda.

The Trump administration has moved to roll back a number of President Barack Obama's environmental protections. Trump has said they hinder business growth.

Catanzaro is the latest exit from the administration.

The National Economic Council is now led by Larry Kudlow, who took the job after Gary Cohn resigned.

Cohn left after Trump's decision to place tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Cohn opposed the move.

