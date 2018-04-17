Jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing

By KRISTEN de GROOT
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

Passengers walked off the 737 plane onto the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured. Southwest Airlines said there were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on board.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting while wearing an oxygen mask. He posted, "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered with firefighter foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas "landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal." No other details were given.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide any details.

