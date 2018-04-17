The Latest: Daniels releases sketch of man in parking lot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Daniels releases sketch of man in parking lot

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump has released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about the relationship.

Stormy Daniels unveiled the picture on ABC's "The View" Tuesday. She says she was threatened to keep quiet about her tryst with Trump by an unidentified man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she didn't report the alleged threat at the time because she was scared. Her attorney says they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification.

Daniels says she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

11:25 a.m.

The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump says she is "done being bullied."

Stormy Daniels appeared on ABC's "The View" Tuesday. She said she is speaking out because she is tired of being threatened. She also said this relationship isn't what she wants to be known for.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence.

In a recent CBS interview, she said she was threatened to keep quiet by an unidentified man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011.

