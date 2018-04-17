Sandy Hook families file suit against Infowars' Alex Jones - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sandy Hook families file suit against Infowars' Alex Jones

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The families of two children slain in a 2012 elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, have filed lawsuits against right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for claiming the shooting didn't happen.

The defamation lawsuits were filed late Monday in Texas, the home state of Jones' media company, Infowars.

Neil Heslin, the father of Jesse Lewis, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of Noah Pozner, filed separate lawsuits seeking more than $1 million.

Jesse and Noah were among 20 first-grade students gunned down inside Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. Six educators also were killed.

The lawsuits allege Jones' insistence that the shooting was staged led others to make death threats against the victims' families.

Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

