Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft search case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft search case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has dismissed a dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft over emails the government wanted as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The justices on Tuesday agreed with both the administration and Microsoft that last month's passage of the Cloud Act as part of a spending bill resolves the dispute and makes the court's intervention unnecessary.

The legislation updated a 32-year-old law that governs how authorities can get electronic communications held by technology companies. The issue was whether Microsoft had to turn over emails that were stored on its server in Ireland.

The Cloud Act makes clear that the government can obtain the emails.

The court says in an unsigned opinion that "no live dispute remains between the parties."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US regulators float ideas for boosting medical device safety

    US regulators float ideas for boosting medical device safety

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:10:26 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:02:39 GMT
    US health officials propose steps to improve the government's oversight of medical devices.More >>
    US health officials propose steps to improve the government's oversight of medical devices.More >>

  • Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:38:46 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:03:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    More >>

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    More >>

  • Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:58:42 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:03:11 GMT
    (Michael Lund/Merck via AP). This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have ...(Michael Lund/Merck via AP). This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have ...
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.More >>
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly