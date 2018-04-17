Can mom-to be's' weight affect daughters' risk for early puberty?

Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.More >>
Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
As America's opioid crisis continues, too many toddlers are accidentally overdosing on narcotic medicines. But a new study suggests that better packaging might curb the problem.More >>
A treatment that harnesses the power of helpful bacteria living naturally on the skin might be a breakthrough treatment for eczema, early research suggests.More >>
A truly dismal flu vaccine could still save thousands of lives, as long as roughly 40 percent of Americans got their shots, new research suggests.More >>
