The Latest: Cosby judge allows testimony on quaaludes

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says jurors can hear the comedian's prior testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.

Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Tuesday that prosecutors can read the testimony into the record at Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

Cosby testified at a deposition related to Constand's lawsuit against him that he had gotten quaaludes from his doctor in Los Angeles in the 1970s. He said he was given seven prescriptions for the now-banned sedative, ostensibly for a sore back.

Cosby said he never took the drug, instead giving it to women he wanted to have sex with.

Cosby's lawyers argued the testimony is irrelevant to his retrial because there's no evidence he gave Constand the drug.

8:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.

A spokeswoman for the 80-year-old comedian blasted his chief accuser and her mother as they arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday morning.

Ebonee Benson says that Andrea and her mother Gianna Constand's testimony "seemed to be more colorful and more embellished" than during last year's trial that ended with a hung jury.

Constand on Monday denied making up her story to set up a big pay day, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized.

Cosby is on trial over charges he drugged and molested Constand in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

Investigators and a pharmaceutical expert are expected to take the stand on the seventh day of the proceedings.

12:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are building to the conclusion of their case against comedian Bill Cosby in his sexual assault retrial.

Investigators and a pharmaceutical expert are expected to take the stand beginning Tuesday.

Prosecutors on Monday delivered a one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized.

Andrea and Gianna Constand's testimony followed that of five additional accusers who told jurors that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them two decades earlier.

Andrea Constand has accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

