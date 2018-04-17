The Latest: Cosby arrives as spokeswoman blasts accuser - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cosby arrives as spokeswoman blasts accuser

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Gianna Constand, left, the mother of Andrea Constand, leaves the courtroom after after testifying in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Gianna Constand, left, the mother of Andrea Constand, leaves the courtroom after after testifying in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018.
(Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Andrea Constand, left, returns to the courtroom after a lunch break during Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Andrea Constand, left, returns to the courtroom after a lunch break during Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for his sexual assault retrial, where prosecutors are building to a close in their case.

A spokeswoman for the 80-year-old comedian blasted his chief accuser and her mother as they arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday morning.

Ebonee Benson says that Andrea and her mother Gianna Constand's testimony "seemed to be more colorful and more embellished" than during last year's trial that ended with a hung jury.

Constand on Monday denied making up her story to set up a big pay day, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized.

Cosby is on trial over charges he drugged and molested Constand in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

Investigators and a pharmaceutical expert are expected to take the stand on the seventh day of the proceedings.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are building to the conclusion of their case against comedian Bill Cosby in his sexual assault retrial.

Investigators and a pharmaceutical expert are expected to take the stand beginning Tuesday.

Prosecutors on Monday delivered a one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized.

Andrea and Gianna Constand's testimony followed that of five additional accusers who told jurors that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them two decades earlier.

Andrea Constand has accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:38:46 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    More >>

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    More >>

  • Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:58:42 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:10 GMT
    (Michael Lund/Merck via AP). This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have ...(Michael Lund/Merck via AP). This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have ...
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.More >>
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.More >>

  • Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

    Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:30:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:12:58 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). A caregiver shows what a medical marijuana identification card looks like for a caregiver and patient during an open house in Erie, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018, at the region's first medical marijuana disp...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). A caregiver shows what a medical marijuana identification card looks like for a caregiver and patient during an open house in Erie, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018, at the region's first medical marijuana disp...

    If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

    More >>

    If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly