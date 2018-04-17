New Zealand PM: talks needed before US rejoins Pacific pact - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New Zealand PM: talks needed before US rejoins Pacific pact

(Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
(Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP). German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

BERLIN (AP) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she can envision the United States re-joining the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal but not without renegotiation.

After meeting Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ardern said several countries have indicated they might want to sign on to the deal, known as TPP, which was signed by her nation and 10 others last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of TPP negotiations but last week signaled he might reopen talks.

Ardern says if the United States would like to follow through on their interest, that would trigger a renegotiation as it would if others were interested in joining the agreement.

She says it's "not simply a matter of putting their hand up and slotting straight back into the agreement."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby quaaludes testimony

    Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby quaaludes testimony

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:11:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

  • Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:11:13 GMT
    (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...(South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>

  • Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:50:53 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:10:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly