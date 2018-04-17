Trial of men accused in Somali immigrant bomb plot nears end - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trial of men accused in Somali immigrant bomb plot nears end

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This combination of Oct. 14, 2016, file booking photos provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows from left, Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, three membe... (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This combination of Oct. 14, 2016, file booking photos provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows from left, Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, three membe...

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Attorneys are set to make their closing arguments to jurors deciding the fate of three men accused of plotting to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somali immigrants in Kansas.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights in the plot targeting Muslims in Garden City. Wright is also charged with lying to the FBI.

The jury will receive their final instructions and hear arguments Tuesday, before getting the case for deliberation.

The government's case featured months of profanity-laced recordings. Prosecutors say the men formed a splinter group of the Kansas Security Force militia.

Defense attorneys have said the FBI set the men up and that any talk about violence wasn't serious.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Trump builds on Obama opioid policy

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:38:46 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid...

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    More >>

    Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags. 

    More >>

  • Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:58:42 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:10 GMT
    (Michael Lund/Merck via AP). This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have ...(Michael Lund/Merck via AP). This 2015 photo made available by Merck shows the drug Keytruda. Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have ...
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.More >>
    New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.More >>

  • Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

    Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:30:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:12:58 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). A caregiver shows what a medical marijuana identification card looks like for a caregiver and patient during an open house in Erie, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018, at the region's first medical marijuana disp...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). A caregiver shows what a medical marijuana identification card looks like for a caregiver and patient during an open house in Erie, Pa., Monday, April 16, 2018, at the region's first medical marijuana disp...

    If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

    More >>

    If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly