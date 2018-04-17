Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's files for bankruptcy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's files for bankruptcy

BOSTON (AP) - Italian casual dining chain Bertucci's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 15 restaurants.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based chain said Monday it made the move "to position Bertucci's for future growth."

Fifty-nine locations in 10 states and Washington remain open.

Bertucci's said it had reached a tentative deal to sell its assets to Chicago-based Right Lane Dough Acquisitions LLC for nearly $20 million.

One of the locations closing is in Taunton, Massachusetts, where in May 2016 a man with a knife fatally stabbed teacher George Heath as he came to the aid of a pregnant waitress. In his honor, Bertucci's put a plaque on Heath's favorite barstool. His widow, Rosemary, tells The Taunton Daily Gazette that Bertucci's has given her the stool.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:00:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:33:50 GMT
    (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>

  • Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:33:37 GMT
    (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...(South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>

  • Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:50:53 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:33:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly