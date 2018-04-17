Goldman reports 26 percent surge in profits, helped by taxes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Goldman reports 26 percent surge in profits, helped by taxes

NEW YORK (AP) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs is reporting that its first quarter profits rose by 26 percent, helped by a lower tax bill and a surge in market volatility.

Goldman earned $2.83 billion, or $6.95 a share, compared with $2.26 billion, or $5.15 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results topped analysts' forecasts, who were looking for Goldman to earn $5.58 a share, according to FactSet.

Revenue increased across its businesses, but most notably in trading, which saw net revenues rise 31 percent from a year earlier. Goldman also said its tax bill will be sharply lower this year, which helped boost its results as well.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:00:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:33:50 GMT
    (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>

  • Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:33:37 GMT
    (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...(South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>

  • Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:50:53 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:33:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly