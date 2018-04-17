White woman charged in parking spot melee with 2 black women - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White woman charged in parking spot melee with 2 black women

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A 71-year-old white woman has been charged with battery after she and her son argued with two black female service members over a parking spot outside a restaurant.

A Bibb County Sheriff's report says Judy James Tucker told deputies it all started because she's white and it was a race issue.

The report says 34-year-old Stephanie Mitchell told deputies that Tucker's adult son, Robbie, used obscene, sexist language as he told her and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe to "learn how to park" on Saturday. Then, report says, the Tuckers followed the uniformed women inside, where Robbie Tucker called them "black lesbian b------."

Others inside the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurant began recording. Video shows Judy Tucker striking Sharpe in the face while trying to stop her from recording as well. At one point, Sharpe says "I'm pregnant," and Robbie Tucker says "Oh really, by her?"

The report says deputies reviewed cellphone video and determined that Judy Tucker was the primary aggressor, and there's no evidence suggesting the other women did anything wrong. Jail records show the Macon woman was arrested and released on $650 bond. The deputies wrote that they were still investigating and more charges could be pending.

The NBC affiliate WMAZ says Cheddar's issued a statement condemning the behavior of "the individuals who confronted the two female service members," saying it "flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.'

