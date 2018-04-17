White woman charged in parking lot spat with black women - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White woman charged in parking lot spat with black women

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A 71-year-old white woman has been charged with battery after she and her son argued with two black female service members over a parking spot outside a restaurant.

A Bibb County Sheriff's report says Judy James Tucker told deputies it all started because she's white and it was a race issue.

The report says 34-year-old Stephanie Mitchell told deputies that Tucker's adult son, Robbie, used obscene, sexist language as he told her and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe to "learn how to park" on Saturday. Then, report says, the Tuckers followed the uniformed women inside, where Robbie Tucker called them "black lesbian b------."

Others inside the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurant began recording. Video shows Judy Tucker striking Sharpe in the face while trying to stop her from recording as well. At one point, Sharpe says "I'm pregnant," and Robbie Tucker says "Oh really, by her?"

The report says deputies reviewed cellphone video and determined that Judy Tucker was the primary aggressor, and there's no evidence suggesting the other women did anything wrong. Jail records show the Macon woman was arrested and released on $650 bond. The deputies wrote that they were still investigating and more charges could be pending.

The NBC affiliate WMAZ says Cheddar's issued a statement condemning the behavior of "the individuals who confronted the two female service members," saying it "flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sandy Hook families file suit against Infowars' Alex Jones

    Sandy Hook families file suit against Infowars' Alex Jones

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:20:34 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:43:48 GMT
    The families of two children slain in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have filed lawsuits against right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for claiming the shooting did not happen.More >>
    The families of two children slain in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have filed lawsuits against right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for claiming the shooting did not happen.More >>

  • Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly

    Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:20:35 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:43:22 GMT
    Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: Raycom Media)Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.

    More >>

    A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.

    More >>

  • Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's Quaalude testimony

    Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby's Quaalude testimony

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:43:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly