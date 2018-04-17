Global shares mixed amid trade friction pressures - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Global shares mixed amid trade friction pressures

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). Passers-by look at an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher but little changed Tuesday, as global investors were rel... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). Passers-by look at an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher but little changed Tuesday, as global investors were rel...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher but little changed Tuesday, as global investors were relieved to see that the attack on Syria lik... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher but little changed Tuesday, as global investors were relieved to see that the attack on Syria lik...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher but little changed Tuesday, as global investors were relieved to see that the attack on Syria like... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher but little changed Tuesday, as global investors were relieved to see that the attack on Syria like...

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Global shares were mixed Tuesday, with steady China economic growth data supporting sentiment despite simmering trade tensions between China and the U.S.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 inched up 0.1 percent to 5,319.17 in early trading, while Germany's DAX added 0.3 percent to 12,430.06. Britain's FTSE 100 was down nearly 0.1 percent at 7,191.33. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with the Dow future gaining 0.4 percent to 24,663. The S&P 500 future climbed 0.3 percent to 2,690.20.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.1 percent higher to 21,847.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was unchanged at 5,841.50. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2 percent to 2,453.77. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.9 percent to 30,059.32, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.4 percent to 3,066.80. Shares fell in Taiwan and Indonesia, but rose in Singapore.

CHINA FACTOR: China's economic growth held steady in the quarter ending in March, buoyed by investment and rapid growth in e-commerce despite trade tensions with Washington. The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.8 percent over a year earlier, in line with the quarter ending in December and down slightly from 2017's full-year expansion of 6.9 percent, data showed Tuesday.

THE QUOTE: "In practice, growth is almost certainly slower than officials claim and looks to have edged down slightly last quarter. But the big picture is that economic momentum did hold up fairly well in Q1, with the easing of pollution controls sparking a recovery in industrial activity," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

GEOPOLITICS: Investors appear to have begun putting aside concerns over Friday night's missile attack by the U.S., Britain and France on Syria's chemical weapons program. On Monday, the White House said it was considering imposing additional sanctions on Russia, a key ally of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 20 cents to $66.42 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It declined $1.17 to settle at $66.22 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 13 cents to $71.55 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 107.01 yen from 107.12 yen late Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.2398 from $1.2380.

____

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Months later, mudslide survivors finding personal treasures

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:50:53 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:11:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, mudslide survivor Mari Mitchel moves drawers covered in mud in her bedroom, in Montecito, Calif. The mudslide carried away everything from massive pieces of antique family furniture to a...
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>
    Months after the mudslides nearly wiped the small community of Montecito off the map and killed 23 people, those who survived are still looking for and finding their belongings in the deep and hardened sludge.More >>

  • ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    ABC makes unusual decision to release all of Comey talk

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:00:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:10:52 GMT
    (Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on ...
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>
    ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.More >>

  • Minnesota firehouse opens doors during blizzard for prom

    Minnesota firehouse opens doors during blizzard for prom

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:38:32 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 4:54 AM EDT2018-04-17 08:54:18 GMT
    With as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow in the forecast, the students couldn't take photos outside for what they called #BlizzardProm.With as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow in the forecast, the students couldn't take photos outside for what they called #BlizzardProm.

    Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.

    More >>

    Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly