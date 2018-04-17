Correction: Obit-Mellon story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Correction: Obit-Mellon story

By The Associated Press

In a story April 17 about the death of Matthew Mellon, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Mellon had died at a rehabilitation center in Cancun, Mexico. Police have confirmed that Mellon died in a Cancun hotel room prior to checking into the rehab facility.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon dies at 54

Billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon has died. He was 54.

By MICHELLE A. MONROE

Associated Press

Billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon has died. He was 54.

Police in Cancun, Mexico, said he was found dead in a hotel room. He had struggled with drug addiction, and a rehabilitation center in the resort town said he had been due to check in there Monday.

Mellon comes from the Mellon and Drexel families of Bank of New York Mellon and Drexel Burnham Lambert.

According to Mellon's Linked In account and documents of the Securities and Exchange Commission, he attended the Wharton School and later worked in fashion, telecommunications and finance, most recently as an adviser for the digital currency company Ripple Labs.

Mellon also served for a time as the chairman of the finance committee of the Republican Party in New York.

Mellon is survived by his first wife, fashion designer Tamara, his second wife, fashion designer Nicole Hanley, and three children.

Testifying at a trial where Mellon was acquitted of hiring a private detective to snoop into Tamara Mellon's finances, the co-founder of Jimmy Choo shoes said she and her husband had met at a meeting of Narcotics Anonymous when both were recovering from addiction.

The two married in 1999 at Blenheim Palace, one of England's grandest homes, with friends Elizabeth Hurley and actor Hugh Grant among the guests. They divorced several years later.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

