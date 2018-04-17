Billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon dies at 54 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon dies at 54

NEW YORK (AP) - Billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon has died. He was 54.

His cousin Peter Stephaich confirmed Mellon's death but declined Tuesday to provide any details.

Mellon comes from the Mellon and Drexel families of Bank of New York Mellon and Drexel Burnham Lambert.

According to Mellon's Linked In account, he attended the Wharton School and later worked in fashion and finance, most recently gaining attention with investments in the digital currency payments network company Ripple Labs.

Mellon is survived by his first wife, fashion designer Tamara, his second wife, fashion designer Nicole Hanley, and his three children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US says California rejects proposed border duties for troops

    US says California rejects proposed border duties for troops

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:09:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-04-17 07:34:49 GMT
    Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More >>
    Two U.S. officials say California has rejected the federal government's initial plans to send the state's National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.More >>

  • Heavy rains ease, rescue efforts improve after Hawaii storm

    Heavy rains ease, rescue efforts improve after Hawaii storm

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:55:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-04-17 07:34:34 GMT
    (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP). This Sunday, April 15, 2018 image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding along Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamat...(Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP). This Sunday, April 15, 2018 image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding along Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamat...
    Heavy rains on Kauai are allowing emergency workers to better rescue people stranded by flooding.More >>
    Heavy rains on Kauai are allowing emergency workers to better rescue people stranded by flooding.More >>

  • Body of last missing family member found in California river

    Body of last missing family member found in California river

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:39:48 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-04-17 07:34:24 GMT
    Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river have found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it.More >>
    Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river have found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly