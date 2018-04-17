Binghamton student pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Binghamton student pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - A Binghamton University student accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old freshman on the university's main New York campus has pleaded not guilty.

A public defender representing 20-year-old Michael Roque entered the plea on his behalf Monday. Roque faces a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Joao Souza.

Souza was attacked Sunday night in a residence suite on the campus near the Pennsylvania state line. The university says Souza had previously attended high school in New York and was a native of Brazil.

University police chief Timothy Faughnan says investigators believe the suspect targeted Souza. Faughnan wouldn't give any other details about the case.

University president Harvey Stenger said in a statement that police are working with the community to keep the campus safe.

