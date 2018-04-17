Missouri lawmakers return to work under Greitens cloud - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Missouri lawmakers return to work under Greitens cloud

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Facing mounting calls to resign following sexual miscon... (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Facing mounting calls to resign following sexual miscon...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and BLAKE NELSON
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers head into the final weeks of this year's legislative session with allegations of sexual misconduct against Gov. Eric Greitens threatening to distract from Republicans' legislative agenda.

Lawmakers still must pass a state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and Republicans are pursuing tax changes, new abortion restrictions and an end to special minimum wages now used for public construction projects. They have five weeks before their May 18 deadline to pass bills.

While Republicans control both chambers in the state Legislature, Democrats in the Senate have floated the idea of blocking any bills from going to Greitens' desk after a special House investigative committee's report last week detailed allegations of physical violence and an unwanted sexual encounter during the extramarital affair.

"We should give him no legitimacy," Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis said Monday, when lawmakers were off. "The only thing he should be doing now is packing up and resigning."

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh said Democrats will meet Tuesday to decide how to proceed.

The Republican governor has been under a cloud for most of this year's legislative session. On Jan. 10 - the same day Greitens gave his State of the State address - KMOV-TV in St. Louis reported that Greitens had an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in 2015, before he took office. The governor acknowledged the affair but denied allegations that he had threatened to release a compromising photo of the woman if she disclosed the relationship.

The scandal grew when a St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photograph of the woman while she was partially nude.

Lawmakers then opened their own investigation, and a report from a special House investigatory committee released last week detailed multiple instances in which the woman testified that Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed, shoved and called her derogatory names during a series of sexual encounters.

Greitens has denied any criminal wrongdoing and says allegations of violence or sexual assault are false. His criminal trial on the invasion-of-privacy charge is set to start May 14, during the final week of the legislative session.

Republicans have said they'll continue working regardless of what's going on with Greitens.

"I'm hoping that we always put the people ahead of anything right now," Republican Rep. Tim Remole said Monday. "It's important that we do the business of the people first and foremost."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:01:53 GMT
    (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...(South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP). These undated photos provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows, from top row from left, Corey Scott, Eddie Casey Gaskins, Raymond Angelo Scott and Damonte Rivera; bottom row from l...
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>
    South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.More >>

  • Potential Greitens impeachment would face legal ambiguities

    Potential Greitens impeachment would face legal ambiguities

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:30:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:00:32 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file hoto, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo The wo...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file hoto, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo The wo...
    Missouri lawmakers considering whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens may first have to wrestle with the unprecedented question of whether it matters that the alleged actions occurred before he was in office.More >>
    Missouri lawmakers considering whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens may first have to wrestle with the unprecedented question of whether it matters that the alleged actions occurred before he was in office.More >>

  • Robert Durst faces photos of slain friend in life, in death

    Robert Durst faces photos of slain friend in life, in death

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:32:12 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:55:11 GMT
    (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch for a pretrial motions hearing in Los Angeles. Three years after D...(Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch for a pretrial motions hearing in Los Angeles. Three years after D...

    Three years after the arrest of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the fatal shooting of his best friend in Los Angeles there's still no trial scheduled.

    More >>

    Three years after the arrest of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the fatal shooting of his best friend in Los Angeles there's still no trial scheduled.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly