Fallen marine to be honored with fitting celebration of life

Fallen Marine Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad was given an honorable sendoff as his body made the trip Monday from Seale’s Funeral Home in Denham Springs to Greenwell Springs Baptist Church.

Doug Nobles, state captain of the Patriot Guard of Louisiana, has made a similar trip too many times to count. The motorcycle group escorts first responders and fallen service men and women throughout a procession and funeral services to honor them.

“I’ve been in the Patriot Guard for seven years and I’ve done probably well over 200 to 250 missions,” Nobles said.

A veteran himself, Nobles has done far too many in the last year and a half in the capital area but says the mission is all about honor and respect.

“We are here to make sure that the veteran or the fallen first responder, whether it be police, EMT, or firefighters and their families get the respect and the honor that they deserve,” said Nobles.

Visitation was held for Conrad Monday night with another set for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Afterward, his life and sacrifice will be honored with funeral services scheduled for 11 a.m.

Members of the community are invited to line the streets of the procession route from the church to his final resting place following the service.

It is something Nobles says is always bittersweet no matter how many times he has witnessed it.

“It’s not easy to go out on these missions but it’s an awesome thing that happens there when you see the people that come out and line the streets,” said Nobles.

He hopes the outpouring of love and support from the community along these routes will bring comfort to families often at the most difficult time of their life.

“I hope that what we do helps them in some small way to know that there are people who recognize their loss and that there are people standing behind them,” Nobles added.

The procession will travel from Greenwell Springs Baptist Church to Magnolia Beach Road. It will pass Central High School and continue to Sullivan Road where it will cross over Hooper Road to Joor Road. From there, it will follow Highway 64 through Zachary to the Louisiana National Cemetery.

