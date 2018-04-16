More than 25,000 prescription drugs missing from LA state database

An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently revealed more than 25,000 prescriptions missing from the state's database.

The audit was prompted by an increase in overdose deaths from prescription drugs, as well as an increase in the dispensing of addictive medications such as opioids and sedatives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly 1,000 people died in Louisiana in 2016 due to drug overdoses, an increase of 14.7% from 2015.

By law, the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy (LABP) must maintain an electronic system, known as a Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP), that monitors controlled substances and drugs of concern dispensed in the state.

The full report, which can be found here, identified more than 25,500 prescriptions dispensed during 2016 with outstanding errors that were not corrected and therefore not entered into the PMP database as of November 2017.

Auditors also found 14,628 missing hydrocodone and oxycodone prescriptions in a one-year period between workers' compensation and Medicaid prescriptions.

A summary of the report is below:

