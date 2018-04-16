More than 25,000 prescription drugs missing from LA state database

Fallen Marine, Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad, was given an honorable sendoff.More >>
Fallen Marine, Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad, was given an honorable sendoff.More >>
An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently revealed more than 25,000 prescriptions missing from the state's database.More >>
An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently revealed more than 25,000 prescriptions missing from the state's database.More >>
A familiar prom night trend hit closer to home Sunday evening when students from Denham Springs High School surprised a friend who was unable to attend.More >>
A familiar prom night trend hit closer to home Sunday evening when students from Denham Springs High School surprised a friend who was unable to attend.More >>
In passing its own rewrite of the state budget, a Republican-controlled committee identified its top priority TOPS.More >>
In passing its own rewrite of the state budget, a Republican-controlled committee identified its top priority TOPS.More >>
Zachary High School held its third annual prom for special needs students on Monday.More >>
Zachary High School held its third annual prom for special needs students on Monday.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>