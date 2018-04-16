Second mistrial in ex-Navy commander's attempted rape trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A deadlocked jury led to a second mistrial Monday in the case of a former Navy commander charged with the attempted rape of a junior officer in San Diego.
The panel was dismissed after being unable to reach a unanimous decision on three major counts against John M. Neuhart, according to Superior Court spokeswoman Karen Dalton. A previous jury deadlocked last December.
A status conference was set for April 23 to determine how to proceed.
Neuhart, 41, was charged with assaulting a Navy lieutenant in 2016. She worked under his command in a helicopter squadron in Guam.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims on sexual assault.
The junior officer testified that Neuhart forced his way into her home and attacked her, only stopping when her screams alerted a neighbor. Neuhart ran out a back door and was caught by police after he fell and broke a leg.
Neuhart was relieved of his command following his arrest but is still in the Navy. He testified at the first trial but didn't take the stand during the retrial.
Jurors told Judge Laura Halgren on Monday that they were deadlocked 10-2 for guilt on a charge of attempted rape. They split 7-5 for guilt on a charge of assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary and 2-10 for guilt on a charge of resisting or delaying an officer.
During the trial both sides acknowledged that the woman was intoxicated after drinking heavily with Neuhart earlier at a hotel bar. Hotel surveillance video showed her hugging and kissing him. They drove back to her home in a limousine.
Jurors heard video from Neuhart's cellphone in which she screams at him to leave and tells him some 90 times to stop trying to have sex with her.
Neuhart testified that the woman consented to going home and having sex with him. He said he recorded part of their encounter in case the woman later alleged rape.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three years after the arrest of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the fatal shooting of his best friend in Los Angeles there's still no trial scheduled.More >>
Three years after the arrest of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the fatal shooting of his best friend in Los Angeles there's still no trial scheduled.More >>
The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>
The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it againMore >>
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it againMore >>
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topicMore >>
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topicMore >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trustMore >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trustMore >>
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"More >>
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"More >>