Counterfeit cosmetics seized in LA contained lead, feces - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Counterfeit cosmetics seized in LA contained lead, feces

(Cpt. Marc Reina/Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This April 12, 2018, photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows counterfeit cosmetics to be seized by police in the Santee Alley area of Los Angeles.
(Cpt. Marc Reina/Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This April 12, 2018, photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles police officer with counterfeit cosmetics seized in the Santee Alley area of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics seized from vendors in downtown's fashion district have tested positive for bacteria, lead and traces of animal feces.

Officials said Monday that the investigation began after customers complained of rashes and other skin irritations from using the knockoff mascaras, lipsticks and eye shadows.

The seized products include bogus versions of cosmetics by Urban Decay, MAC, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and others.

Officer Norma Eisenman says at least six people received citations during raids at 21 locations last week.

Officials warn that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

