Teenager suffers collapsed lung days before senior prom; friends surprise him at hospital

Fallen Marine, Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad, was given an honorable sendoff.More >>
An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently revealed more than 25,000 prescriptions missing from the state's database.More >>
A familiar prom night trend hit closer to home Sunday evening when students from Denham Springs High School surprised a friend who was unable to attend.More >>
In passing its own rewrite of the state budget, a Republican-controlled committee identified its top priority TOPS.More >>
Zachary High School held its third annual prom for special needs students on Monday.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
