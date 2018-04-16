Couple wanted for walking out on over $100 restaurant bill

The couple stood outside and lit up cigarettes before walking out (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman who walked out without paying their bill.

On April 7, surveillance video from the Walk On's in Gonzales captured the pair outside of the restaurant before they left.

The couple's bill was over $100, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

