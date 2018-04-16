‘Recess Reboot’ to re-energize elementary students at school

Students at Bernard Terrance Elementary School are getting a “Recess Reboot” thanks to the American Heart Association and Baton Rouge General.
The “Recess Reboot” refreshes and revitalizes the recess program to make it more enticing for kids to get active. The program provides equipment needed for the school physical education activities.
RECESS REBOOT (at Bernard Terrance Elementary)
The American Heart Association recommends that children and adolescents participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day. Inactive children are more likely to become inactive adults.
Studies show that health interventions at school positively influence healthy behavior in children.
BENEFITS OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY
