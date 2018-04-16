LSU RESPONDS: Former LSU PD Chief says there was "plot" to remove him

Watch for more of Kiran Chawla’s 9NEWS Investigation tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6 including an interview she just wrapped up with Former LSU PD Chief Lawrence Rabalais.

Former LSU Chief of Police Lawrence Rabalais agreed to retire “in lieu of termination” last year, according to an email he sent to LSU President F. King Alexander, WAFB Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla reports.

LSU said Monday Rabalais chose to retire after he was disciplined for a “very egregious personnel violation” in which he failed to take action after a restraining order was filed against one of his officers due to a domestic dispute.

“Upon further inquiry, other personnel issues about the officer came to light,” LSU said in the statement to WAFB. “This case was the last of several personnel problems that had occurred in the department. The email you identified is a one-sided account about an employee whose management practices were called into question. Ultimately, Rabalais chose to retire rather than go forth with further investigations into violations of policy related to this former employee.”

Rabalais disputes that, saying he ordered his second-in-command, Bart Thompson, to investigate the matter.

Rabalais also alleges that a “plot to remove” him had been in the works by LSU for many months.

In the email seen below, Rabalais informed Alexander that two LSU employees, Human Resources Director A.G. Monaco and LSU V.P. Dan Layzell, had “threatened and cursed” him. Rabalais added that, during his 28 years of service to LSU, he had never been spoken to “in such a vile and demeaning manner.”

Rabalais says his 12-year-old daughter was in the lobby during his meeting with Monaco and Layzell and overheard him allegedly being berated by the two men.

“I would not allow this type of behavior to go without reprimand by any of my staff and I would hope that you would not either,” Rabalais wrote in the email to Alexander.

LSU said Monday that Monaco later apologized to Rabalais about how he treated him during the disciplinary meeting in the following email the university provided:

“On behalf of the University I accept your notice of retirement. I can only speak for myself when I indicate my apologies for allowing your failure to inform us of a very important matter to effect my emotions. As I said to you on the 6th, I apologize for my display of anger. I could respond about your contention that the background check was HR’s but that would defeat my hope that in time your failures in regard to that matter will cease to color the overall view of your career at LSU. I offer you all best wishes for a long and happy retirement.” (Email from AG Monaco to Rabalais)

In an interview with WAFB on Friday, April 13, Alexander denied having much prior knowledge about the conduct of Monaco.

Monaco was forced to retire last week after WAFB requested copies of Monaco’s university emails that uncovered a pattern of him using profane language and degrading other people.

The email is part of dozens of new emails received late Friday by the 9NEWS Investigators after a new public records request to LSU seeking emails related to last year’s departure of Rabalais and the subsequent hiring of a new police chief for the university.

Multiple members of the 9NEWS Investigative Team continue to pour through the latest batch of emails LSU has released.

