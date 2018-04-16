KIRAN: Former LSU PD Chief says there was 'plot' to remove him

Watch for more of Kiran Chawla’s 9NEWS Investigation tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6 including an interview she just wrapped up with Former LSU PD Chief Lawrence Rabalais.

Former LSU Chief of Police Lawrence Rabalais agreed to retire “in lieu of termination” last year, according to an email he sent to LSU President F. King Alexander, WAFB Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla reports.

In the email seen below, Rabalais informed Alexander that two LSU employees, Human Resources Director A.G. Monaco and LSU V.P. Dan Layzell, had “threatened and cursed” him. Rabalais added that, during his 28 years of service to LSU, he had never been spoken to “in such a vile and demeaning manner.”

Rabalais says his 12-year-old daughter was in the lobby during his meeting with Monaco and Layzell and overheard him allegedly being berated by the two men.

“I would not allow this type of behavior to go without reprimand by any of my staff and I would hope that you would not either,” Rabalais wrote in the email to Alexander.

In an interview with WAFB on Friday, April 13, Alexander denied having much prior knowledge about the conduct of Monaco.

Rabalais also alleges in the email that a “plot to remove” him had been in the works by LSU for many months.

Monaco was forced to retire last week after WAFB requested copies of Monaco’s university emails that uncovered a pattern of him using profane language and degrading other people.

The email is part of dozens of new emails received late Friday by the 9NEWS Investigators after a new public records request to LSU seeking emails related to last year’s departure of Rabalais and the subsequent hiring of a new police chief for the university.

Multiple members of the 9NEWS Investigative Team continue to pour through the latest batch of emails LSU has released.

