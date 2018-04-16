Understanding the Healthy BR movement and mission

Healthy BR’s vision is to inspire a healthier Baton Rouge for all.
HEALTHY BR’s MISSION
HISTORY OF HEALTHY BR
Instead of a health department, the city of Baton has the Healthy BR initiative. The organization was started 15 years ago under Mayor Kip Holden.
Healthy BR was created because there isn’t a local health department in Baton Rouge. New Orleans has the only local health department in the state. Instead, the health departments are broken down by region in the state of Louisiana. Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes makeup Region 2. The state department looks at that entire region when they’re identifying health issues.
WHO IS HEALTHY BR?
Healthy BR partners include a board of directors, led by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, as well as representatives from the major hospitals in the area. Healthy BR gathers ideas from the local health groups and comes up with a common agenda.
Healthy BR hosts several annual community projects:
CHILDHOOD OBESITY INITIATIVE: 5-2-1-0+10
A national childhood obesity prevention campaign. Baton Rouge added "10" because of the growing body of research showing how a lack of sleep is linked to obesity and other behavioral health issues in children.
HEALTHY BR FAMILY FIT DAY
A free open streets initiative centered around BREC City-Brooks Park to create temporary paved parks for running, walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing.
FITNESS ROCKS
A line-up of 15 to 20-minute fitness classes, kid’s activities, healthy food tastings and much more in a party-like atmosphere. Fitness Rocks 2018 was held in January at Cortana Mall.
DIABETES EXPO
Free Health Screenings, Free Flu Shots, Free Vision screenings and Physician Panel presentation on advances in treating Diabetes.
