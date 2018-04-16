Understanding the Healthy BR movement and mission

Healthy BR’s vision is to inspire a healthier Baton Rouge for all.

HEALTHY BR’s MISSION

Foster a movement based on communication, coordination and collaboration that promotes a better and healthier life for all people in the great city of Baton Rouge

HISTORY OF HEALTHY BR

Instead of a health department, the city of Baton has the Healthy BR initiative. The organization was started 15 years ago under Mayor Kip Holden.

Healthy BR was created because there isn’t a local health department in Baton Rouge. New Orleans has the only local health department in the state. Instead, the health departments are broken down by region in the state of Louisiana. Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes makeup Region 2. The state department looks at that entire region when they’re identifying health issues.

WHO IS HEALTHY BR?

Healthy BR partners include a board of directors, led by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, as well as representatives from the major hospitals in the area. Healthy BR gathers ideas from the local health groups and comes up with a common agenda.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

Coletta Barrett, Board Chair

Baton Rouge General

Lane Regional

Ochsner

Our Lady of the Lake

Woman’s

Medical Director of LDH

Pennington Biomedical

Blue Cross Blue Shield

BR Health District

United Way

BRAC

BRAF

BREC

EBRPS

LPCA

Healthy BR hosts several annual community projects:

CHILDHOOD OBESITY INITIATIVE: 5-2-1-0+10

A national childhood obesity prevention campaign. Baton Rouge added "10" because of the growing body of research showing how a lack of sleep is linked to obesity and other behavioral health issues in children.

5 fruits & veggies

2 hours or less of recreational screen time

1 hour or more of physical activity

0 sweetened drinks

10 hours of sleep

HEALTHY BR FAMILY FIT DAY

A free open streets initiative centered around BREC City-Brooks Park to create temporary paved parks for running, walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing.

Healthy BR Family Fit Day 2018

Saturday, May 19

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park

1515 Dalrymple Dr.

FITNESS ROCKS

A line-up of 15 to 20-minute fitness classes, kid’s activities, healthy food tastings and much more in a party-like atmosphere. Fitness Rocks 2018 was held in January at Cortana Mall.

DIABETES EXPO

Free Health Screenings, Free Flu Shots, Free Vision screenings and Physician Panel presentation on advances in treating Diabetes.

