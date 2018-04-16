National Guardsman surprises 8-year-old son at school

Malek hadn't seen his father since May of 2016 (Source: WAFB)

Murphy Hall returns from a tour in Kuwait to surprise his 8 year old son (Source: WAFB)

We're not crying, you're crying.

U.S. Army National Guard Servicemember Murphy Hall surprised his 8-year-old son Malek at his school on Monday.

Malek was at lunch at Sacred Heart when his dad surprised him with a visit.

Hall had just returned from a tour in Kuwait. The last time he'd seen his son was almost a year ago, in May of 2016.

Hall is also an LSP Trooper in Lake Charles.

