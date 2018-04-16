Scalise undergoes planned follow-up surgery after shooting

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is undergoing a planned follow-up surgery 10 months after he was badly wounded by a gunman who fired at a Republican baseball practice.
The surgery was scheduled for Monday at a Washington hospital.
The 52-year-old Scalise told colleagues that he'll return to the Capitol "as soon as my doctors say I'm able."
A person familiar with Scalise's treatments says the congressman is expected to miss a few days. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Doctors who treated Scalise after the June 2017 shooting say he nearly died. A gunshot to his hip shattered bone and damaged internal organs. He still uses crutches and an electric scooter.
Scalise is the No. 3 House GOP leader.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.