DOTD to host informal meetings to inform residents about I-10 construction

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is hosting two informal, open house meetings this month to inform residents about the ongoing construction on I-10 between Highland Road in Baton Rouge and LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, April 23: 6:30 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge

Thursday, April 26: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown High School, 13165 LA 73, Geismar

The public is encouraged to attend either meeting, where they will receive info about the scope, timeline, and traffic impacts of the construction.

The project will widen I-10 from four lanes to six lanes between Highland Road and LA 73. DOTD says this six and a half mile stretch of interstate sees more than 95,000 vehicles per day. That 2016 data is nearly a 20 percent increase from 2013.

Construction started in February and is expected to take about two years.

