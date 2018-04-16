LSU's 'Mr. Versatile' named Co-SEC Player of the Week

LSU second baseman/pitcher Austin Bain has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Week after quite a productive week.

Bain went 9-for-18 from the plate with two doubles, two runs, and eight RBI.

The hot-hitting infielder had a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning in LSU's dramatic comeback win against the Vols.

He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning against Louisiana Tech to earn a save on Tuesday night.

Bain shared the honor with Florida's JJ Schwarz.

Kentucky's Chris Machamer was named SEC Pitcher of the Week and Vanderbilt's Austin Martin earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.